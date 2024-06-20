Court admits WhatsApp chats between Jakpa and AG into evidence in ambulance trial

However, she emphasised that the court retains the right to determine the weight of the evidence.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, June 18, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa highlighted the significant number of messages sent by Mr Jakpa compared to the limited responses from the Attorney-General.

The DPP sought to introduce all of Mr Jakpa's WhatsApp messages into evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Jakpa admitted that he introduced himself to the Attorney-General before the trial and obtained the Justice Minister's contact information through his cousin, Supreme Court Judge Justice Yonny Kulendi.

Under cross-examination, he acknowledged that the messages presented in court did not represent the entire conversation but were selectively chosen for their relevance to his case.

Mr Thaddeus Sory, counsel for Mr Jakpa, objected to the submission of the full WhatsApp conversation, arguing that the defence needed more time to review the messages thoroughly.

Pulse Ghana

Previously, the court had admitted a 16-minute recorded phone conversation between Mr Dame and the third accused, where the Attorney-General was accused of witness tampering by Jakpa and others involved in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court earlier dismissed an apllication for a mistrial by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and his legal team.

The trial judge ruled that the Minority Leader had not demonstrated any statutory provisions that warrant a mistrial or an enquiry into the Attorney General's affairs.

On Monday, June 3rd, Dr. Ato Forson filed a supplementary affidavit in support of his motion for an order of mistrial, an injunction, and/or a stay of proceedings in the ongoing case against him and two others.