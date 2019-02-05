The three, Abukari Anaba, Prince Antwi and Peter Owusu Oduom, were charged for conspiracy to commit crime and assault after what they did to the students.

In January, the accused men caught three SHS students with a fowll they had stolen and were about to cook.

They then threatened the students and forced them to eat the ‘stolen’ chickens raw, while recording the incident on video.

However, the men behind the maltreatment were later arrested by the Akomadan Police Command after the video of the incident went viral.

They subsequently pleaded guilty when they appeared before the Akomadan Magistrate Court on Monday.

The court ordered the convicts to pay a sum of GHc5,400 each or in default, serve 12 months in jail.

However, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Godwin Ahianyo, has confirmed that the convicts are yet to pay the fine.

Speaking to Accra-based 3FM, he said the three men were likely to spend the night in custody if they did not pay the fine.

Meanwhile, a fourth accused person, Osei Francis, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was granted GHc10,000 bail.

A fifth suspect, Kwaku Antwi, is currently at large, as the Police try to apprehend him.