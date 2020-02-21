The soldier, Mr Gershon Akpa, a weapons mechanic, stood accused of planning to overthrow the government with ten other people.

The Court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway discharged the Akpa and struck-out the charges against him.

Ms Hilda Craig, a Senior State Attorney, who announced this at the Court, said, he had been replaced with one Johannes Zikpi of the Signal Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The A-G, therefore, substituted the old charge sheet with a Bill of Indictment (BI) filed on February 19, 2020. The Prosecution then prayed the Court to withdraw the charge sheet filed before it on February 12, in respect of Akpa.

She said the BI would now stand as a fresh charge sheet in respect of Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, blacksmith, Bright Alan Debrah, Freight Manager.

Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo

The rest are Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal (L/C), Sylvester Akankpewu, L/C Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.

The trial was adjourned to Tuesday, March 3 for the committal proceedings to commence.