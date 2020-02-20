The president filed the forms at the party headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra after delivering his 4th State of the Nation address at Parliament.

President Akufo Addo was received by the party chairman, Freddie Blay and the General Secretary John Boadu amidst drumming and singing by party supporters.

Unlike the last election year, President Akufo-Addo is the only candidate who has so far picked the party’s presidential nomination forms for the flagbearership slot ahead of election 2020 since the opening of nomination a month ago.

The President is, for the fourth time, seeking the endorsement of the delegates of the NPP to lead the party to the general elections of 2020 as its Presidential Candidate, following previous attempts in 2008, 2012, and 2016.