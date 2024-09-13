Court remands accused person who threatened to harm public officials

Ibrahim was arrested after he had been declared wanted following a viral video, which surfaced on 9th September 2024, showing him issuing alarming threats, including promises to harm Interior Minister Henry Quartey and Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare. The video also contained claims about the unresolved murder of prominent lawmaker JB Danquah, further intensifying public concern.
The Ghana Police Service arraigned Mohammed Ibrahim, alias "Kanawu," who was accused of threatening several high-profile public officials. He appeared before a court in Accra today, 13th September 2024, where he was remanded into police custody. Kanawu is set to reappear on 26th September 2024 as investigations continue.
In response to the escalating security concerns, the Ghana Police Service offered a GH¢50,000 reward for credible information leading to Ibrahim’s arrest. He was successfully captured on 11th September 2024.
The police have urged the public to remain calm and assured that they are taking necessary steps to safeguard national security as tensions rise, particularly in the lead-up to the forthcoming general elections.
The case has drawn national attention as authorities move to address growing threats to public figures while maintaining peace and order.