Court remands Police officer for sexually harassing woman in a car

The Sunyani District Court B on Monday, November 2021, has remanded into police custody the policeman who sexually harassed a female victim in a vehicle.

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah with service number 51530, was charged with assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act 29 and indecent assault contrary to Section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29.

He pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The court, presided over by Eric Denning remanded him into police custody to re-appear on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The police administration in a statement dated Monday, November 29, signed and issued by the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori indicated that police internal discipline processes have also commenced against Lance Corporal Yeboah.

The policeman stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command, has been seen in a video in a police uniform allegedly sexually harassing a female in a car.

The police administration caused his arrest over the weekend for violating the dignity of the victim.

