On Friday, the court dismissed the Receiver’s application to injunct the parties from obeying the court’s order saying the parties should go for arbitration which the receiver himself had earlier opted for.

The Receiver appointed to liquidate Unibank in June last year filed an application in court to halt an arbitration hearing with shareholders of the bank.

The application filed by lawyers for the Receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo of Accounting firm KPMG, was asking the court to also make a determination on the previous ruling which directed the case for arbitration.

The Receiver referred the matter to court after owners of uniBank sought to challenge the bank’s liquidation by Bank of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the presided by Justice Philip Bright Mensah, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge in May this year ordered State Prosecutors to furnish the defence team in the case of the Republic versus Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and eight (8) others with all documents they intend to rely on in the trial by the 15th of June 2020, in line with directions of the Chief Justice.

In line with the order of the Court today the 21st of May 2020, Justice Philip Bright Mensah adjourned sitting to the 18th of June 2020 for the case to take its natural cause.

Legal Representation

The State was represented by Miss Gloria Afua Akuffo, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Yvonne Atakora Obuabisa, Director of Public Prosecution, Stella Ohene Appiah, Winifred Sarpong, and Richard Gyembibi, Principal State Attorneys, Hilda Craig and Penninah Danquah, Senior State Attorneys.

The accused persons were represented as follows, Dr. Dominic Aryine for the 1st and 2nd Accused persons, Simon Animley, Holding the brief of Fred Dotse, for the 3rd Accused person, Charles Puozuing, for the 4th accused person, Paul Abariga, for 5th Accused person, George Aborgah, for the 7th Accused Person, Nana Agei Baffour, for the 8th Accused person, Godwin Tamaklo, for 6th and 9th Accused persons.