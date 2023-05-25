Court users stranded as JUSAG strike bites hard

JUSAG wants their salaries increased and payment of arrears from January 2023 paid immediately.

In an interview with Citi News, the Association noted that it had previously written to President Akufo-Addo to approve the recommendation of the Judicial Council for a review of salaries and related allowances for staff of the Judicial Service in line with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

They also said they complained about the withdrawal of the Cost of Living Allowance in December 2022, amid the economic difficulties in the country, but the president of the republic or NPP government is yet to grant them audience or meet their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nationwide strike action by JUSAG has led to a halt in the delivery of justice. In the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi, some users of the courts who showed up for hearings were left disappointed despite having travelled miles to access the courts.

Some stranded lawyers and clients who spoke to Citi News in the Western Region pleaded with the government to urgently address the demands by the judicial staff to bring respite to persons seeking judicial services.