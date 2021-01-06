Data from GNACOPS show that 16 of the schools are in the Greater Accra Region, 13 in the Northern, 11 in the Ashanti Region, and 10 each in the Eastern, Upper West, and Bono East regions.

8 in the Central Region, 8 in North East Region, 7 each in Western and Savanna regions, 6 in the Volta Region, 5 in the Western North Region, 4 each in the Ahafo, Bono, and Upper East regions as well as 4 in the Oti Region.

READ MORE: Junior High Schools to run semester system

According to the Executive Secretary of the GNACOPS, Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, the COVID-19 pandemic among other things has left many of the schools in a state of financial difficulties, bankruptcy, and insolvency making it difficult for many of these schools to operate.

Private schools collapsed

He said "They were teaching on loan facilities and some of the banks have decided to take over as a result of their indebtedness to them. They are using the school facilities to pay off the debt."

"There should be immediate consultations with the private schools so that we can find out a better position to situate this since it has an adverse effect on government's infrastructure," he added.

He stated that with the current situation, there was a need for the government to immediately intervene to save more schools from collapsing.