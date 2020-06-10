According to the Head of the Environmental Health Department of the AMA, Madam Florence Kuukyi 27 families whose loved ones have died from COVID-19 had registered with her outfit for the burial of their relatives.

But only 16 have been released for burial. They were interred.

She further noted that these burials were done under the strict World Health Organization (WHO) standards and protocols.

Madam Kuukyi said the bodies were buried at a designated site earmarked by the Assembly for the burial of persons who die of infectious diseases.

She added that 19 of the registered were Christians and 8 Muslims

She added that all the Christians were buried with coffins donated by the family members while the Muslims were buried with body bags.

"It is the responsibility of the Environmental Health Officer to give persons who die of infectious diseases a befitting burial... In these cases, officers disinfect the bodies right from the mortuary to the cemetery to be laid to rest, " she said.

Florence Kuukyi appealed for more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as well as other logistics.

Meanwhile, the latest update on COVID-19 in Ghana indicates that all 16 regions in the country have recorded cases.

The country’s caseload is 10, 201, according to the Ghana Health Service’s website.

The country has so far recorded 3,755 recoveries.