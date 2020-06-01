Churches and mosques are at liberty to hold services with a maximum of 100 congregants and ensure strict adherence to the coronavirus preventive etiquettes.

The president emphatically mentioned the mandatory wearing of face masks by each and every member of the religious organisations, registration of names and contact numbers of all attendants of religious services, social distancing, frequent hand washing, the use of hand sanitisers and fumigation of their premises, all in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

He called on the religious bodies to dedicate their first services after the ban to the nation and seek God’s face upon her.