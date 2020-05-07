This is according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as of today, May 7, 2020.

The GHS said 372 new cases have been recorded from various parts of the country, adding to the previous number of 2,719.

The number of deaths, though, still remains at 18, while 303 persons have successfully recovered from the disease.

The Greater Accra region is leading in terms of infections, with 2,579 of the patients emerging from the region.

COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti region have also risen to 165, while the Eastern and Western North regions have recorded 95 and 56 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bono Region has also become the 13th region to record a Coronavirus case.

Below is a regional breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ghana:

Greater Accra Region – 2,579

Ashanti Region – 165

Eastern Region – 95

Western North Region – 56

Central Region – 50

Western Region – 32

Volta Region – 30

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 23

Upper West Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East region