The Health Service's report also showed that 100 cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport since it was opened on September 1, 2020. Out of the number 53 persons have been discharged.

The national caseload now stands at 47,690 after 47 new cases were detected. In all, 46,887 patients have recovered or been discharged.

Active cases in the country as of 25 October are 487.

Cumulative cases per region:

Greater Accra Region – 24,826

Ashanti Region – 11,002

Western Region – 2,974

Eastern Region – 2,421

Central Region – 1,931

Bono East Region – 784

Volta Region – 681

Western North Region – 646

Northern Region – 547

Ahafo Region – 528

Bono Region – 514

Upper East Region – 323

Oti Region – 242

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19