The Health Service's report also showed that 100 cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport since it was opened on September 1, 2020. Out of the number 53 persons have been discharged.
The national caseload now stands at 47,690 after 47 new cases were detected. In all, 46,887 patients have recovered or been discharged.
Active cases in the country as of 25 October are 487.
Cumulative cases per region:
Greater Accra Region – 24,826
Ashanti Region – 11,002
Western Region – 2,974
Eastern Region – 2,421
Central Region – 1,931
Bono East Region – 784
Volta Region – 681
Western North Region – 646
Northern Region – 547
Ahafo Region – 528
Bono Region – 514
Upper East Region – 323
Oti Region – 242
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 19