The herbal medicine Cryptolepis Sanguinolenta known locally as Nibima has been approved for clinical trials in January 2021.

Researchers at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) submitted a clinical trial application in September 2020 to assess the safety and efficacy of Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, the FDA has said.

In a statement, it said: "The Food Drugs Authority(FDA), the National Medicine Regulatory Agency(NMRA) in Ghana has approved a herbal medicine, Cryptolepis Sanguinolenta locally known as Nibima for clinical trials in January 2021."

It added: "In the search for a treatment for ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, researchers from the School of Public Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) submitted a clinical trial application in September 2020 to assess the safety and efficacy of Cryptolepis sanguinolenta as a potential treatment for COVID-19. This follows results from laboratory studies conducted by the KNUST research team which points in the direction of possible clinical benefits."

Here's the full statement below: