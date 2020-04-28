The centre is collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and other stakeholders in research to find a herbal cure for the pandemic.

This was made known by the Executive Director of the CPMR, Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah, that his outfit was currently working on some herbal preparations it had received from the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM), some of which had already been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

He said after undertaking thorough research on the herbal preparations, the centre would forward those that received approval to the MoH for trials in consonance with safety protocols.

According to him, if the trials proved successful, Ghana would become one of the first countries in the world to have found a cure for COVID-19 using herbal medicine.

"If the management of COVID-19 with a Ghanaian herbal product should prove successful and effective, not only would it bring the much-needed relief to the fight against the pandemic but it would also earn the nation international recognition and eventually help it accrue huge foreign exchange earnings," he said in an interview with Daily Graphic.