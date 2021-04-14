RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Germany supports Ghana to conduct feasibility studies into vaccine production

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Germany has begun supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.

COVID-19: Germany supports Ghana to conduct feasibility studies into vaccine production

Pulse Ghana

This was disclosed by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, in a post on social media.

Recommended articles

Tweeting on Monday, April 12, 2021, he said leading German pharmaceutical companies will also be on hand to cooperate.

“Germany is supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on vaccine production in Ghana. Leading global German pharmaceutical companies are also starting cooperation projects,” the Ambassador wrote.

About 99% of vaccines that come to Africa are imported, although the continent is aiming to reduce vaccine imports drastically by 2040.

In February, Ghana received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines arriving in the country.

The President and the First Lady were the first to take the jab during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital.

More than 500,000 Ghanaians have since been vaccinated against COVID-19, as the vaccination exercise continues at some selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has also disclosed that the country will soon receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine to help combat COVID-19.

The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, said the vaccines should arrive soon.

This comes after a presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, said the government was eyeing the production of vaccines here in Ghana.

Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio in February, he said the government wants to turn the crisis created by the pandemic into an opportunity.

“In fact, the president has formed a committee, which I happen to be a member, chaired by Prof Frimpong Boateng, that we have been charged to come out with the production of vaccines in this country for the sub-region,” Dr. Nsiah Asare stated.

“What we want to do is to position Ghana in such a way that we can be a manufacturer of vaccines not only COVID-19 but all other vaccines for the Africa region. This is what we are doing, we have started work and we believe that we will get there.”

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Triplets who married the same day welcome baby boys within the same period (photos)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]