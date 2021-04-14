COVID-19: Germany supports Ghana to conduct feasibility studies into vaccine production

This was disclosed by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, in a post on social media.
Germany has begun supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.
Tweeting on Monday, April 12, 2021, he said leading German pharmaceutical companies will also be on hand to cooperate.
“Germany is supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on vaccine production in Ghana. Leading global German pharmaceutical companies are also starting cooperation projects,” the Ambassador wrote.
About 99% of vaccines that come to Africa are imported, although the continent is aiming to reduce vaccine imports drastically by 2040.
In February, Ghana received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines arriving in the country.
The President and the First Lady were the first to take the jab during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital.
More than 500,000 Ghanaians have since been vaccinated against COVID-19, as the vaccination exercise continues at some selected hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has also disclosed that the country will soon receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine to help combat COVID-19.
The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, said the vaccines should arrive soon.
This comes after a presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, said the government was eyeing the production of vaccines here in Ghana.
Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio in February, he said the government wants to turn the crisis created by the pandemic into an opportunity.
“In fact, the president has formed a committee, which I happen to be a member, chaired by Prof Frimpong Boateng, that we have been charged to come out with the production of vaccines in this country for the sub-region,” Dr. Nsiah Asare stated.
“What we want to do is to position Ghana in such a way that we can be a manufacturer of vaccines not only COVID-19 but all other vaccines for the Africa region. This is what we are doing, we have started work and we believe that we will get there.”
