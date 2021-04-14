COVID-19: Germany supports Ghana to conduct feasibility studies into vaccine production

The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, said the vaccines should arrive soon.

This comes after a presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, said the government was eyeing the production of vaccines here in Ghana.

Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio in February, he said the government wants to turn the crisis created by the pandemic into an opportunity.

“In fact, the president has formed a committee, which I happen to be a member, chaired by Prof Frimpong Boateng, that we have been charged to come out with the production of vaccines in this country for the sub-region,” Dr. Nsiah Asare stated.