"Unfortunately, four more persons have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 139," officials of the Service has said.

It announced that 356 patients had recovered or been discharged, bringing the total recoveries or discharged to 20,187.

The country's active caseload now stands at 4,192 and they are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, and with some under home management.

The update said 25 cases were in severe conditions, with eight in critical condition and four on ventilators.

The new infections were recorded in seven regions including Ashanti- 104; Greater Accra 102; Ahafo- 32 and Eastern- 20.

Other regions included Oti- Five; Bono East- Four and Volta- Three.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 9, 823 were from the General Surveillance, with 14, 695 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

A total of 328,383 tests have been conducted so far.

Out of this, 119,973 are from routine surveillance with 208,410 contact tracing.

The latest infections take Greater Accra's total cases to 13,404, having recorded 102 new infections.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 5,254; 2,128; and 1,110, respectively.

Regional breakdown

Eastern Region – 931

Volta Region – 390

Upper East Region – 282

Bono East Region – 205

Northern Region – 186

Western North Region – 173

Oti Region- 120

Bono Region- 107

Ahafo Region – 98

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 51

North East Region - 9