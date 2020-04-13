The announcement indicated that a rise of 158 new cases were detected over the weekend.

This make Ghana's tally the highest in the West African sub-region.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast with 533 comes closer to Ghana’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally.

Burkina Faso ( 484), Niger (491) and Nigeria (318) are the other countries in West Africa with high numbers.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Burkina Faso, South Africa are the top five African countries with high COVID-19 recovery figures.

South Africa (452) has the highest number of recoveries from the deadly virus followed by Algeria (408) as of April 12, 2020.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Egypt has also recorded an appreciable number of recoveries which stands at 426 with Senegal and Burkina Faso from West Africa also recording 152 and 155 recoveries respectively.

The Ghanaian government said the increased cases were from enhanced surveillance exercises currently ongoing.

“Of the 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale,” a government statement said.