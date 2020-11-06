The GHS reports that 145 new cases have been reported, increasing the national confirmed cases to 48,788 as of 6 November 2020.

On the recovery and discharge front, Ghana has recorded 47,521 with the death toll still standing at 320 for the past one week.

The GHS website also reports that the number of cases confirmed at the Kotoka International Airport from international travelers since 1 September 2020 is 160 out of which 53 have been discharged or recovered. Ten persons are in severe condition, four critical while two others remain on ventilators.

Cumulative regional cases:

Greater Accra Region – 25,649

Ashanti Region – 11,029

Western Region – 2,996

Eastern Region – 2,452

Central Region – 1,935

Bono East Region – 785

Volta Region – 684

Western North Region – 651

Bono Region – 600

Northern Region – 547

Ahafo Region – 528

Upper East Region – 358

Oti Region – 243

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, with more than 48 million confirmed cases in 190 countries and about 1.2 million deaths.

The virus is surging in many regions and countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again.

Coronavirus cases have risen over the last few months in several regions of the world. Europe is currently seeing the steepest rise in new cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the global death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely in use.