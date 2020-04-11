According to the GHS, over the past twelve (12) days, a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Among these include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education.

These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported.

Out of the 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 205 were reported from the routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale, the GHS said.

Meanwhile, the breakdown of the 408 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 394 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.