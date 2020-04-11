According to the Directorate, these new cases pushes the number of infected patients in the region to 23.

“On 10th April 2020, additional 7 positive results were received such that the total positive cases at AFCON camp B are 23,” a statement from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate said.

Indications are that there is some “heightened tension and anxiety at the camp” because the persons on quarantine are still not aware of the persons among them who are negative or positive.

The directorate also noted that “it is impossible to know what proportion of the 244 samples sent have been tested to yield the 22 positive results so far received.”

“There is growing unease at the Camp B as POSITIVE cases are quarantined and clinically managed on-site. Discussions have begun with the Camp Managers to identify a place where all POSITIVES could be managed henceforth,” the statement said.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

In addition, the directorate disclosed that “anecdotal evidence suggests the Camp staff paid night-time visits to some persons within the Kpong Township before the lockdown on Camp B.”

“Such persons shall be traced within the Kpong Township starting tomorrow with the help of the Assemblyman for the area,” the statement added

These persons are under quarantine in Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality and 22 of them are Indians with one other being Ghanaian.