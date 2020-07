This is due to the addition of 694 new cases that were recorded as of yesterday, July 23.

Out of the 30,366-case load, 26,687 have recovered and/or been discharged. The death toll remains 153, leaving the country with 3,526 active cases.

According to GHS, 6 cases are critical, 4 are on ventilator while 26 are severe.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

389 of the new cases came from the Ashanti region while 157 were recorded in the Greater Accra region.