This was disclosed in the new data released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The country also recorded 455 new positive cases increasing the country’s case count to 40,097.

“A total of 455 new cases were reported on August 4, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 15 July to 3 August 2020 as seen in Figure 11 but reported from the lab on August 4,” the GHS stated on its website.

Per the update, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 36,638 putting the active cases at 3,253.

Dr Kuma Aboagye

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 20,300

Ashanti Region – 9,972

Western Region – 2,766

Eastern Region – 1,809

Central Region – 1,669

Volta Region – 614

Bono East Region – 569

Western North Region – 526

Bono Region – 439

Northern Region – 424

Ahafo Region – 364

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 204

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9