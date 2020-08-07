This was disclosed in the new data released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The country also recorded 455 new positive cases increasing the country’s case count to 40,097.
“A total of 455 new cases were reported on August 4, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 15 July to 3 August 2020 as seen in Figure 11 but reported from the lab on August 4,” the GHS stated on its website.
Per the update, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 36,638 putting the active cases at 3,253.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 20,300
Ashanti Region – 9,972
Western Region – 2,766
Eastern Region – 1,809
Central Region – 1,669
Volta Region – 614
Bono East Region – 569
Western North Region – 526
Bono Region – 439
Northern Region – 424
Ahafo Region – 364
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9