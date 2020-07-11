The figures were confirmed in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on its website.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus cases have also risen 23,834 after 371 more cases were recorded.
The number of recoveries and discharged patients is, however, encouraging as it stands at 19,212.
READ ALSO: Nothing wrong with EC registering SHS students in schools – NPP
From the statistics above, Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 4,487.
Below is the regional breakdown of the country’s COVID-19 case count:
Greater Accra Region – 13,194
Ashanti Region – 5,078
Western Region – 2,052
Central Region – 1,076
Eastern Region – 911
Volta Region – 378
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 187
Western North Region – 156
Bono East Region – 142
Oti Region – 115
Bono Region – 96
Upper West Region – 70
Savannah Region – 51
Ahafo Region – 36
North East Region – 9