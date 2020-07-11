The figures were confirmed in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on its website.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus cases have also risen 23,834 after 371 more cases were recorded.

The number of recoveries and discharged patients is, however, encouraging as it stands at 19,212.

READ ALSO: Nothing wrong with EC registering SHS students in schools – NPP

From the statistics above, Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 4,487.

Below is the regional breakdown of the country’s COVID-19 case count:

Greater Accra Region – 13,194

Ashanti Region – 5,078

Western Region – 2,052

Central Region – 1,076

Eastern Region – 911

Volta Region – 378

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 187

Western North Region – 156

Bono East Region – 142

Oti Region – 115

Bono Region – 96

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 51

Ahafo Region – 36

North East Region – 9