COVID-19: GHS to commence vaccination of 15-year-olds plus with Pfizer

The GES noted that the FDA says it can now use the vaccine for students in that age bracket.

“As part of measures at halting the spread of COVID-19 in schools and among the general public, the Ghana Health Service has planned to vaccinate all children aged 15 years and above as soon as possible to increase their level of protection against COVID-19. According to the Ghana Health Service, the Food and Drugs Authority has granted approval for extending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to cover children from 15 years and above,” the GES said.