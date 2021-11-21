According to a statement released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Sunday, November 21, the decision follows the approval given it by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).
COVID-19: GHS to commence vaccination of 15-year-olds plus with Pfizer
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced it would start the vaccination of students aged 15-years and above across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.
The GES noted that the FDA says it can now use the vaccine for students in that age bracket.
“As part of measures at halting the spread of COVID-19 in schools and among the general public, the Ghana Health Service has planned to vaccinate all children aged 15 years and above as soon as possible to increase their level of protection against COVID-19. According to the Ghana Health Service, the Food and Drugs Authority has granted approval for extending the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to cover children from 15 years and above,” the GES said.
Initially, the administration of the Pfizer vaccine by the GHS was limited to persons aged 17 years and above.
But the GES has urged all regional and district directors of education to work with the health officials to ensure the smooth vaccination process across the country.
