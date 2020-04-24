According to memorandum circulating in the circles of health officials, the free bus service will cease operations from Friday, April 24.

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital announced this in a memo to its staff.

The Director of KATH in an interoffice memorandum to Heads of Directorates and Units of the Hospital noted that “it has come to the notice of management that, the Bus Rapid Transit Services (Adehyee) that was put at the disposal of Health Workers by His Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. President of the Republic of Ghana will cease operations from tomorrow Friday, 24th April 2020.”

The letter to the staff by the management of the hospital further assured that it will make provision and ensure that KATH’s bus services resume on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The government of Ghana announced a free transportation service for all health workers to help them get to work in time without being impeded by security arrange that accompanied the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 positive cases stand at 1,154 with nine deaths and 120 recoveries.