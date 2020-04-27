According to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, this precaution will help the government in its fight against coronavirus in the country.

Section 170(1) of the Act clothes the Minister with powers to order an individual to take a preventive measure in respect of public health matters.

In pursuant to this, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, issued a statement on Saturday, April 25 directing the wearing of face masks “in all public places where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing”.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

“The general public is encouraged to wear mask or face covering when going out whether sick or not or attending to a sick person,” the statement urged.

“Incorrect use of the face mask carries a high risk of infection.”

Citizens have been advised to clean hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer before putting on a mask.