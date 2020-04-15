Seven nurses, three doctors and an IT Staff came into contact with the late Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor, who died after contracting COVID-19.

The emergency ward of the Ridge Hospital was subsequently shut down, with the aforementioned health officials quarantined and tested.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, management of the hospital said all the staff have tested negative for the virus.

“The above category of workers were quarantined because they had contact with the deceased when he was accidentally admitted and briefly managed at the emergency ward,” the statement reads.

Letter from Ridge Hospital

This comes after Obour and other members of his family also tested negative for Coronavirus a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 636, as of April 14, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 17 recoveries and eight deaths so far, the Ghana Health Service announced.