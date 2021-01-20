He said with the recent spike in the numbers in Ghana, it is not appropriate for the government to allow kids to return to school.

The Minority spokesperson on Health said the situation is currently dire in the country and allowing kids to return to school is dangerous.

According to him, even though he cannot necessarily advise parents against sending their children to school, it will be hypocritical for him to allow his children to go to school at this time.

“As a family man, I am not going to allow my children to go to school. That is a personal decision I’ve made. I am not saying everybody should listen to me and take the same position. But I am being frank with you. I am not a hypocrite that I will say it is not a good time then I will let my children go or I will say it’s a good time then I ….. no, as far as I am concerned and where I sit, I serve on the Health Committee and with the information, I am privy to, I think that even if I would allow my children go to school it won't be this first week,” he said.

The MP joins a list of personalities that have stated that they will delay the decision of their kids returning to the classroom.

Kwabena Mintah-Akandoh

NDC MP for Ningo Prampram has also criticized the decision to allow kids to go to school in these times.

The legislator believes pupils in nursery, kindergarten, lower primary school shouldn’t be returning to school yet.

He explained that these pupils risk contracting COVID-19, adding that he has decided not to allow his children to return to school.