The hospital in a circular has complained about the shortage of PPEs which are very urgent to protect them as they attend to patients.

“These items are needed urgently to augment measures, activities and plans being carried out by the hospital to fight the Coronavirus pandemic,” the circular said.

Items it is requesting include goggles, coverall, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, carbolic soap, face shield, gumboot, scrubs, N95 respirators, surgical face masks among others.

READ MORE: Taxi driver set-up automated hand-washer on his car (video)

The medical superintendent, Dr. Anthony Ekuban who signed the circular said although it has through its own efforts procured some of the logistics and also received some of them as donations, it is in need of more for its staff.

Two weeks ago, a 41-year-old sailor who had been on the sea for 30 days and fell sick was brought to the hospital and he tested positive after he was quarantined and tested.

There is pressure on the Keta Government Hospital because it takes care of the health needs of the people of Keta and two other towns.

The shortage of PPEs is a major concern for health personnel as the number of cases in Ghana is on the increase.

Ghana has thus far recorded 834 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, while 99 people have recovered, with 9 deaths.

Ghana’s two major cities namely Accra and Kumasi have been in lockdown for the past three weeks to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the ban on all forms of social gathering in the country has been in place across the nation and social distance protocols have been advocated.

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight and announce whether there will be a total lockdown in the country or the lockdown in Kumasi and Accra will be extended after three weeks.