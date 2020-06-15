Dr. Harry Owusu Boateng, a pediatrician reports stated tested positive for the virus.

Reports further said a team of contact tracers has been deployed to trace people who came into contact with the late physician.

However, Ghana's Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo confirmed in his 11th update on measures taken against COVID-19.

He said the 64-year-old minister, who was admitted last Tuesday, was in stable condition.

"Let us also wish our hardworking Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, MP for Dormaa Central, a speedy recovery from the virus, which he contracted in the line of duty and is in stable condition," he noted.