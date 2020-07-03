The hospital in a notice to the staff said Dr. Kisser died on July 2, 2020, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 complications.

"We regret to inform all staff of the passing of our consultant surgeon Dr. Richard Kisser. The sad event occurred on Thursday, the 2nd of July 2020 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COV1D-19 complications." the facility noted.

Dr. Kisser becomes one of the renowned health professionals to die from COVID-19 in Ghana.

In April, the Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule was reported to have died of COVID-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Hundreds of other health workers who are on the frontline have also been infected with COVID-19.