Fetu Afahye is an annual festival celebrated by the people and chiefs of Cape Coast Traditional Area.

In a press release signed by the Senior Registrar at the Oguaa Traditional Council I. A. Donkoh stated that "In view of the measures being taken by the Government to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

"Oguaa Traditional Council regrets to announce to all citizens of Oguaa, both at home and abroad and the nation at large; that there will be no celebration of this year's Oguaa Fetu Afahye."

The release also indicated that all rituals and traditions would be observed accordingly.