According to her, things must change if Ghana is to make strides in the fight against the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, she called on President Akufo-Addo to stop “over pampering” Ghanaians.

“Dear People of God, I think at this rate, I am compelled to join those calling for total lockdown. What? What is wrong with us?” she wrote.

Gifty Anti's Facebook post

“My people, when I got to the UK on 10th March 2020, there were 16 deaths. As of the time I was leaving on 22nd March 2020, the total number of deaths was close to 2,000. 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths, in less than 2 weeks. As of today, total deaths, due to coronavirus in the UK is about 10,000.

“All because they did not listen, just as Ghanaians are not LISTENING!!! Mr President, we can no longer do business as usual. I think you are over pampering us, Mr President. We will be the same people to blame and accuse you if this virus claims more lives. Please, something has to change and immediately too!!!" she added.

Gifty Anti recently returned from the UK and has already undertaken two COVID-19 tests, all of which have come out negative.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has now risen to 566, with the country recording four recoveries and six deaths so far.