In a suit filed at an Accra High Court, the Group is demanding GHS 10 million in damages.

They are also seeking that:

A declaration that Manasseh who is the first defendant whose publication on Joy TV that the plaintiff, De-Eye Group Limited is operating a militia group in the heart of the nation with the complicity of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as slanderous and defamatory to the plaintiff and the same was made without any reasonable just or probable cause.

An order of injunction directed at the defendant, agents, assigns, privies from continuing to air the said defamatory documentary which they have described the plaintiff as a militia group operating in the heart of the nation.

An order of the court directed at the defendants to retract the said defamatory publication and render an unqualified apology in the same prominence on Joy TV and (4) publications in the Daily Graphic.

Manasseh Azure did an undercover investigation which was aired last week on Joy TV which showed that the group has been using the Osu Castle a ‘security zone’ for training since the Akufo-Addo government was sworn in.

The documentary also suggested that they were a militant group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that was allegedly receiving some form of military training at the Osu Castle.