Death of Saglemi project contractor won't affect prosecution — Dep. Attorney-General

The body of Clocanas was found in his washroom beneath a shower on Saturday, October 21, 2023, and the body has since been deposited at the Lashibi Funeral Home.

The deputy A-G, speaking to the media when the case was called on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the court presided over by Justice Dr. Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, said the case would proceed, but the former Works and Housing Minister, Collins Dauda, standing trial was absent.

Legal counsel for Collins Dauda, Thaddeus Sory when asked why his client was absent from court, he said the MP had received an emergency invitation to attend a pan-African conference in South Africa as part of his parliamentary duties, adding that his absence was not deliberate.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, wondered why the accused, whose passport has been deposited at the court registry as part of bail conditions, travelled without a passport.

The court asked counsel how his client was able to travel without a passport, but in his response, Sory noted that he had filed an application for the accused to have access to his passport.

Clocanas and those who are facing trial for their involvement in an alleged financial loss to the state.

Other accused persons are Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing; Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited (4th accused); and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, CEO and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited (5th accused).

They are standing trial over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project and are facing 70 charges.

They are said to have willfully caused financial loss to the state over the $200 million in funding approved for the project.