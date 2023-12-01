This schedule applies to both single and double-track systems, aligning with the academic calendar released by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the 2023/2024 academic year.
December 4, still remains reopening date for first-year SHS – Education Ministry
The Ministry of Education has affirmed that the reopening date for First-Year Senior High School students remains Monday, December 4, 2023.
Some parents and guardians have lamented the limited time for preparation and called on the GES to reconsider a suitable date for the new entrants
While concerns have been raised about the short notice following the release of school placements, the Ministry emphasizes that the academic calendar was available several weeks before, providing ample time for parents to make necessary preparations.
According to the Ministry's spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, students who are unable to report on the first day won't automatically lose their slots, allowing flexibility for a delayed arrival within the following days or week.
“Resumption date for students within the SHS space remains Monday, December 4, 2023. The expectation is that students report on the first day. But let me also hasten to add that, the first-year students who are unable to report on the first day will not automatically lose their slots."
"Students can report the following day or even the following week, as we have always witnessed. If you look at the academic calendar, it had already been within the public space for some time now and the expectation was that parents, guardians, and even students prepared ahead of time,” he said
However, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged the Ministry to reconsider the date and shift it to the first week of January 2024.
