He said his lawyers will be going to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement given against him in a defamation case against the business mogul.

Brother of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama sued Ernest Owusu Bempah, Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited and Despite Group of Companies GH¢2 million each for defamatory comments but the judge awarded GH¢300,000 instead.

The court ordered the bankers of Owusu Bempah to pay the amount to Mr. Mahama, which was effected yesterday.

However, in a statement, Mr. Bempah said reports that the court will sell his house in Tema to defray some of the debt is false.

He also assured that he will challenge the ruling at the apex court after his challenge at the Appeals Court failed.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW

I have been in court with Mr Ibrahim Mahama over the last two years on a defamatory matter.

The High court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa ruled against my good self and UTV. The matter proceeded to Appeal and the Appellate Court upheld the High Court decision.

Much as I disagree with the judgement, I respect the court's decision.

Ibrahim Mahama and Owusu Bempah

Let me add that, my legal team are in the process of taking the appropriate action at the Supreme Court.

The claim that I, Ernest Owusu Bempah is pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to have the matter settled behind closed doors is false and very defamatory.

Again, the claim that I have a house in Tema and that it is being sold to defray the cost of the damages is also false.

I don't own any property in Tema and such fiction can only come from the figment of the imagination of a deluded mind.

My adversaries are bruised and are only engaging in a publicity stunt simply to shore up their tattered image.

Let me remind the public that my legal team is competent enough to handle this matter to its logical conclusion.

Ghanaians should watch out for the unfolding drama ahead. Those living in glass houses and throwing stones will soon realise their folly.

It ain’t over until the fat lady sings and I have not heard her sung yet.

Signed:

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah