The IGP said vigilantism in Ghana is “politically motivated” and urged the various political parties to denounce their vigilante groups.

Speaking at a media encounter on Thursday, Mr. Asante-Apeatu said the Police needs more than just a security approach to curb vigilantism in the country.

He, however, urged political parties “to immediately denounced their own vigilante groups to create the necessary awareness that will embolden the police.”

“The truth is that if we prescribe a security solution to a politically motivated problem, you may only be reducing the pain but not curing the disease,” Mr. Asante-Apeatu added.

Vigilantism in the country has been rampant in recent years, with several cases of vandalism and abuse attributed to these groups.

The ruling NPP is affiliated to the ‘Delta Force’ based in the Ashanti region, ‘Kandahar Boys’ based in the Northern region and the ‘Invincible Forces’ based in Accra.

Meanwhile, the NDC's vigilante groups also include 'The Dragons' based in the Brong Ahafo region, the ‘Hawks’ and 'The Lions' based in the Eastern region.

The IGP said, with massive public support, the Police would be able to clamp down on all vigilante groups in the country.

He said the Police will not hesitate to arrest the members of any vigilante group, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“The collective condemnation [of vigilantism] has given police some impetus to know that the police to begin to think afresh knowing that the public will stand with police in enforcing the law without fear or favour.

“The police are poised to arrest and profile any group of people claiming to be vigilante groups irrespective of their political affiliation… death in the name of politics will no longer be tolerated in our security setting. We are declaring zero tolerance against political violence and vigilantism,” he added.