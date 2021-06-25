$170m judgment debt: Stop the empty threat - Mensah Thompson to Godfred Dame

He stated that the agreement was unnecessary and ill-informed because the country did not need excess power at the time and that an inquiry would be instituted into the matter to protect the public purse.

The AG said the agreement contained clauses, which rendered the government liable for payment of huge sums of money.

"Irrespective of whether it was terminated before it became effective or not, the government was exposed to financial loss," he said.

Mensah Thompson reacting to the Godfred Dame said he should have rather pursued the matter to save the country money on the court where he had the chance to mount a strong defence for the government of Ghana.

"Godfred Dame has no legal locus to report public officials who signed the GPGC contract to CID," he said on Power FM.

Judgment debt ruling

A Commercial Court based in London has awarded a judgment against Ghana in favour of a power contractor.

The award of the judgment debt is in respect to a UNCITRAL award worth over US$134 million.

Ghana would be paying US$170 million in damages to the claimants; Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) located at 1 Airport Square Building, 7TH Floor, Accra.

The award is said to be worth around US$170 million. Under English law, the government had 28 days to bring a challenge to the award.

The case started under Gloria Afua Akuffo, then Minister of Justice and Attorney General, with Godfred Yeboah Dame as one of her Deputies.