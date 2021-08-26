According to him, his gesture was meant to deepen the cordial and peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in the country.

The building of the National Cathedral which was launched last year has triggered debates with some people describing it as a misplaced priority but the government has insisted that the project is worthwhile.

Recently, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to contribute GHC100 each to the construction of the cathedral, a call which also attracted a lot of mixed reactions.

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also added his voice to the call for Ghanaians to willingly contribute to the project which he said will be to the glory of God.

National Chief Imam contributes GHC 50,000 to support the National Cathedral project Pulse Ghana

“I want to make one point before I sit down. As you all know there are efforts to build a national cathedral. It is very important that we build the cathedral, it is a voluntary exercise, anyone who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed and I will contribute more so I encourage everybody to think about it and let us build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and for the glory of God,” Adabraka Official Town branch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to celebrate the 30 years of ministry of the District Minister Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong in Accra on Sunday, August 22.

Rev Ameyaw Ebenezer Saka, Head of the Church Relations with the National Cathedral project disclosed the cathedral will serve as a tourist attraction when finished.

He also revealed that his outfit is making progress with the fundraising towards the project.

“This is going to bring huge tourism in this country, a lot of people are going to get jobs and we will see tourism having a facelift.

“Thank God we have gotten a seed amount from the state and also with the various fundraising we held in Accra in December 2018, in Washington in 2019 and also in Kumasi in January 2020, we have had a quite amount of money.

“I think that about half of the hundred million.