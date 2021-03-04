He quoted the first verse of Methodist hymn 10 shortly after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wrote a letter asking him to go home since he has passed the compulsory retirement age of 60.

According to the letter, Domelevo's date of birth was June 1, 1960, hence his retirement was due on 1 June 2020.

Signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, the letter said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

It added: "Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office."

Domelevo after reading the letter from the President posted the first verse of Methodist hymn 10 lyrics on his Facebook page and it reads:

"Now thank we all our God

With hearts and hands and voices,

Who wondrous things hath done,

In whom his earth rejoices;

Who, from our mothers’ arms,

Hath blessed us on our way

With countless gifts of love

And still is ours today."