He said the office of Mr. Daniel Domelevo is in intact and the change of keys was just for security reasons.

Prof. Agyeman said he couldn’t fathom why the Auditor General who is currently on an accumulated leave will rush to the media with such a development instead of finding the reasons.

Prof Dua Agyeman explained that: “The acting Auditor General informed us that he wasn’t happy about the security of that office and therefore suggested that we secure the place. The board authorised him to buy new locks and secure the place.”

He told Accra-based Joy FM that the decision to change the locks was a security measure to safeguard valuable documents in the Auditor-General’s office.

“His office is there. The keys are available with the Cashier. If he wants to go there, he can get to the acting Auditor-General and he will direct him as to where he can get the keys to his office,” he said.

Auditor General Daniel Domelevo

He insists that the decision to change the locks on the door to Mr Domelevo’s office does not imply that he has been kicked out.

“The problem with the locks was that Mr Domelevo came there a day after he has left [on leave] and collected letterheads and also without telling the acting Auditor General that he was there,” he further disclosed to Joy News on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.