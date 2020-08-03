According to him, claims that the military are being used to suppress non-Akans and Ewes from registering are false.

Viral videos have shown soldiers questioning registrants at a particular registration centres.

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

Other military personnel have also been captured at various roadblocks and checkpoints inspecting Ghana Cards and passports of travelers.

In a post on Facebook, NDC flagbearer accused the Akufo-Addo government of using “discriminatory” tactics to disenfranchise some Ghanaians.

Reacting to this, the Minister of Defence said the security personnel are only ensuring that voters are not bused to constituencies where they are non-residents.

“The parties ought to respect the agreement that they themselves have signed. So if the NPP tries to bus in people, they will be stopped. Same with NDC and another political party,” Mr. Nitiwul said.

“So all I urge is for the political parties to respect what they have signed and allow the people to go individually and register…but when you try to bus in people, it is the duty of the security service people to stop you because that was the agreement from REGSEC.”

He added: “The former president is wrong and misled to think that the military is being used to suppress people. The Volta Region he cited, can anybody tell me that the figures in the Volta Region are lower than the national average? Obviously not. So where is the voter suppression? Are the figures in the Northern Region lower than the national average? Obviously not. Are the figures in the Greater Accra Region also lower than the national average? It is also a no. So where is the voter suppression here again?

“We also have over 30,000 registration centres, how many centres have we seen military personnel visit for anybody to conclude there is voter suppression? Of course, they have visited registration centres where there is trouble and they will continue to places where there is trouble but for anybody to conclude especially a former president and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to conclude there is voter suppression, he is misleading the people.”