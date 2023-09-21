ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Don't accept any invitation to participate in Jubilee House demo - Police caution

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The police are advising the public to ignore any invitations to participate in a planned demonstration set for today, Thursday, September 21.

Ghana Police Service
Ghana Police Service

The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service had previously revealed that an application had been submitted to the High Court to halt the three-day demonstration scheduled to take place at the Jubilee House.

Recommended articles

Organizers of the proposed protest have argued that they had not received any court order.

Meanwhile, organizers are encouraging the public to gather at the 37 bus terminal on Thursday morning before marching to the government headquarters.

In response, the Command clarified that the court order had been served to the organizers through their legal representatives, Atuguba & Associates, on Tuesday, September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

They explained that this method of serving the order had been elected by the demonstration organizers themselves in their notification letter to the Police, dated September 4, 2023.

The police have cautioned the public not to accept any invitations to participate in what they consider to be an "unlawful" demonstration, in the interest of maintaining public order and safety.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana votes

EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

NAM1 granted GH¢500 million bail in fraud and money laundering trial

Francis Asenso-Boakye

I bought my house at Adenta – Asenso-Boakye replies Ken Agyapong