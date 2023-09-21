The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service had previously revealed that an application had been submitted to the High Court to halt the three-day demonstration scheduled to take place at the Jubilee House.
Don't accept any invitation to participate in Jubilee House demo - Police caution
The police are advising the public to ignore any invitations to participate in a planned demonstration set for today, Thursday, September 21.
Organizers of the proposed protest have argued that they had not received any court order.
Meanwhile, organizers are encouraging the public to gather at the 37 bus terminal on Thursday morning before marching to the government headquarters.
In response, the Command clarified that the court order had been served to the organizers through their legal representatives, Atuguba & Associates, on Tuesday, September 19.
They explained that this method of serving the order had been elected by the demonstration organizers themselves in their notification letter to the Police, dated September 4, 2023.
The police have cautioned the public not to accept any invitations to participate in what they consider to be an "unlawful" demonstration, in the interest of maintaining public order and safety.
