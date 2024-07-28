ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t dirty new houses as you do your barracks - Henry Quartey warns Police

Andreas Kamasah

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has issued a stern warning to police officers, urging them to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the new housing facilities recently provided by the government.

Henry Quartey
Henry Quartey

New housing for Ghana Police officers
New housing for Ghana Police officers Pulse Ghana

Quartey stressed the government's expectation that officers would be compelled to maintain the facility at all times. "Oftentimes you go to police barracks and you see curtains hanging around the building, fridges, freezers, bicycles, all manner of things hanging around the buildings," he noted. He tasked the IGP to "ensure that these buildings do not see those types of things we see in police barracks."

In a significant move to support the Ghana Police Service, President Akufo-Addo commissioned 320 housing units for officers at the Police Training School in Tesano, Accra. The units, part of the Security Services Housing Project Phase Three, include 112 two-bedroom and 208 three-bedroom units. Additional facilities comprise an officers’ mess, a social centre, two multipurpose playing courts, and a kindergarten.

This project is expected to positively impact the lives of police officers and their families, demonstrating the government's dedication to supporting the security services.

This initiative marks a significant step towards improving the living conditions of police officers, ensuring that they have a conducive environment to support their demanding roles. It is hoped that the new housing facilities will remain well-kept and serve as a model for future projects, enhancing the overall morale and effectiveness of the Ghana Police Service.

