Amoaning, who is the Executive Director of the the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual gRights and Family Values said government has to introduce a comprehensive plan to bar gay activities in the country.

Foh-Amoaning said: “We will also issue a statement to the South African government – because we hear they are based in South Africa - that they cannot misuse our national motives. You are even insulting us, by using ‘Sankofa’.”

“It is illegal in Ghana. How can you have such a conference here in Ghana? It will not happen, trust me. In 2001 they said it will happen but did it happen? Even in those days, we were not organised. What makes you think now that we are organised, they can have it done when you know that the law prohibits it? You cannot promote it,” he disclosed.

He also added: "We want to know their collaborators here in Ghana. There are some in the media involved in it and have been paid to talk. There are some politicians who are also backing them, some close to power and others in opposition… But to say that they are going to hold a conference, it will not happen.”

The South African-registered group Pan Africa ILGA has a number of activities lined up for its 5th Regional Conference set to be organised in the capital from July 27 to 31, 2020 under the theme “Sankofa: Looking back to our roots - Reclaiming our right,” the group’s website indicated.