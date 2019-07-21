The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) wants married women to report husbands who refuse to eat their food so they would be punished under the Domestic Violence Act 732 of 2007.

Other offenses punishable under the Act include husbands making their wives unhappy, causing them emotional pain and coming home late.

This was made known by the Central Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, Mr George Appiah-Sakyi, at a meeting with leaders of churches in the Cape Coast Metropolis on terrorism and other security issues.

Mr Appiah-Sakyi said one could be sentenced to a maximum of two years imprisonment or to a fine of 500 penalty unit which is equivalent to GH¢6,000 or both.