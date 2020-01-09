According to DOVVSU, many men in the region are being deliberately tricked into believing they are the biological fathers of children that are actually not theirs.

The Unit said there have been more cases of paternity fraud in the region than physical abuse of men.

“These cases are now trooping in in their numbers and it is terrible,” the Ashanti Regional Coordinator DOVVSU, Supt. Sussana Dery, said, as quoted by 3news.

She explained that such cases are common with marriages where the husbands are living outside the country.

According to her, many women do this in order to trap men outside the country to secure visas for their children.

“The cases are very common with what we call ‘abrokyire awaree’ where the man is outside the country and when he tries to secure visas for their children to join them, DNA shows the children are not his. This affects the emotions of the man and the children involved,” Supt Dery said.

“Lately we have started getting a number of cases that has to do with women who have kids with men and later it turns out the children are not for the men.”

She added that cases involving non-maintenance of children, defilement and physical assault of women are also high in the Ashanti region.