He was conferred on the Ambassador (Med.) of Gold Star Order of Excellence at 2nd Anniversary of The World Laurette Honours and Ranking, the 7th UN Secretary-General - Kofi Annang Anniversary a ceremony held at the Alisa Hotel Accra.

The ceremony was initiated by the Blueprint Mission of Excellence for Global Leaders, Institutions, Governments, Diplomats, Private Sector, Royal Majesties and Families, Global Bodies and Traditional Authorities. Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong was crowned the Overall Kingpin with International Millennium Medellion CH20 Royal Honor of the Decade with three others (The Companion of Excellence in Global Development)

Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong’s award paid tribute to him as the first Ghanaian to qualify as an expert in the non-surgical treatment of Piles (Kooko) in 1991. As the first Ghanaian doctor to non-surgically treat Piles using a method called haemorrhoidectomy, he has contributed toward restructuring Ghana’s health sector by providing top-notch but affordable healthcare.

Awards

Archbishop Prof. Dr Anane Frempong has picked countless international and domestic awards and honours. The International Biographical Centre (IBC) of Cambridge conferred on him the ‘International Man of the Year’ and ‘International Man of Achievement’ awards for 1991/92 and 1993/94, respectively.

The IBC, in May 2000, awarded him as one of its 2000 outstanding scientists of the 20th century and appointed him its Director-General for Africa in 2005. The Australian-Asian Institute of Civil Leadership (AAICL), which rewards and promotes excellence in leadership in various fields of endeavour, made him a fellow in 2006, which honour came with the conferment of an Honorary Distinguished Professor (Hon. FAAICL) on him.

Dr. Asafo-Agyei honoured with Global Service Award

Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei received a ‘Medicine and Healthcare Award,’ in addition to an Order Medal and Edict, during the Inaugural World Forum at the Oxford University in July 2006, Pillars of Modern Ghana award for his exploit in the medical field, a global award at the maiden World Changers Summit held in Dubai for his novelty in treating piles and the International Diamond Prize for Quality Research-Vienna 2019 by the European Society for Quality Research

He is also a proud recipient of the International Man of the Year 1991, 1992 and International Man of Achievement for 1993 & 1994, conferred on him by the International Biographical Centre (IBC) UK. In May 2000, the IBC selected him for an outstanding scientific award in Cambridge for his contribution to the book ‘2000 outstanding scientists for the 20th century’ which still serves as reference for university libraries across the world. The IBC again in 2017 honoured Archbishop Prof. Dr. Anane Frempong with a World Honours Cup as an indication of his global inspiration for having excelled in his professions and pursuits.

Non-Surgical treatment of Piles

On his part, Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong disclosed the Non-Surgical treatment of Piles (Kooko) was introduced 29 years ago, and many people from different parts of the world have contacted the Asafo-Agyei Hospital for treatment as the facility boast the lowest recurrent rate of the piles disease with about 7% now – compared to 20% in other parts of the world as research has shown.

“This treatment is non-surgical (no cutting) and I’ve treated so many people freely in Ghana, which even informed my decision to launch the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei’ foundation recently – to assist in providing quality healthcare, education and missionary work for people as they lack knowledge of the Piles disease, and as such attribute every disease to it. The foundation, as part of its mandate, will educate and provide medical services on the Piles disease to people in Ghana and across the globe through medical tourism.”

Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong is an anointed man of God and founder of the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry and the Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital – all located in Daaban, a suburb of Kumasi.